Sunday Night Football: Chiefs leading Broncos 10-3 at halftime

It’s not often that a team gets a 20-play drive. But usually when there’s a possession that long, it ends in points.

That was not the case for the Broncos in their Sunday matchup with the Chiefs.

After converting a pair of fourth downs en route to advancing to Kansas City’s 8-yard line, the Broncos went for it again from fourth-and-2. But that’s when Denver’s fourth-down success ran out.

Javonte Williams was stuffed for a 1-yard loss by linebacker Willie Gay and edge rusher Melvin Ingram, keeping the score at 10-3, Chiefs.

The possession ended up at 20 plays, 83 yards, and took 11:07 off the clock. But it ended with no points.

So the Chiefs lead the Broncos 10-3 at halftime.

Kansas City struck first with Mahomes’ 10-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, which capped a 12-play, 72-yard drive. Kicker Harrison Butker then added a 56-yard field goal with 2:22 left in the opening period to give Kansas City a 10-0 lead.

Denver kicker Brandon McManus connected on a 42-yard field goal to put Denver on the board with 13:34 in the second quarter.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is 8-of-18 passing for 111 yards. He’s also rushed for 10 yards.

Williams, starting in place of the injured Melvin Gordon, has 59 yards on 14 carries.

The Chiefs have run 10 fewer plays than the Broncos given the long drive. Mahomes is 8-of-16 passing for 88 yards. Both Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire have two receptions for 22 yards.

Kansas City will have the ball first to start the second half.