Tevaughn Campbell gets 61-yard fumble return for a touchdown, Chargers lead 38-22

USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers had allowed 22 straight points since going up 24-0 on the Bengals.

Los Angeles’ defense came up with a big play to stop the bleeding.

Running back Joe Mixon fumbled a handoff on second-and-2 from the Chargers’ 34-yard line. Cornerback Tevaughn Campbell picked the ball up and ran 61 yards for a touchdown.

Mixon had not lost a fumble all season until that giveaway.

Already up by eight points, the Chargers were initially going to go for two. But a delay-of-game penalty took that off the table. Instead, the Chargers made it a two-possession game with a successful extra point from kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Los Angeles then kept Cincinnati off the board for a response score, sacking Joe Burrow on third-and-10 to force a three-and-out.

It didn’t take long for the Chargers to score again, as Austin Ekeler ran in a 1-yard touchdown to cap a four-play drive. Quarterback Justin Herbert also hit receiver Mike Williams for an 18-yard gain and receiver Jalen Guyton for a 33-yard gain on the possession.