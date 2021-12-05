Texans’ have two turnovers in five plays, but Colts’ lead is only 7-0

Getty Images

The Texans have five plays. They have two turnovers.

The Colts have only seven points.

On the first play following the opening kickoff, Tyrod Taylor was intercepted by Kenny Moore on a pass intended for Davion Davis. Officials ruled it incomplete, but the Colts challenged the ruling on the field.

Replay overturned the decision, with Moore getting both feet in bounds before stepping out.

The Colts needed only six plays to go 29 yards, with Jonathan Taylor scoring on a 1-yard run.

On the Texans’ second possession, Pharaoh Brown fumbled after a 5-yard reception from Taylor. Moore forced it and Xavier Rhodes recovered it at the Indianapolis 49.

But Michael Badgley missed a 35-yard field goal wide left after Indianapolis got as close as the Houston 21.