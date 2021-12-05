Texans to evaluate whether Tyrod Taylor remains their starting QB

Getty Images

The Texans ended Sunday’s 31-0 loss to the Colts with Davis Mills at quarterback and they may be starting future games that way.

Starter Tyrod Taylor was evaluated for a wrist injury before Mills entered the game, but the team said he was cleared to return. Culley said he wasn’t sure “how effective he would have been in throwing the football,” although there wasn’t much room for him to drop because he was 5-of-13 for 45 yards and an interception before his departure.

Culley said that the team will look at whether to keep rolling with Taylor in the coming days.

“When you don’t score any points during a game, you evaluate everything,” Culley said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.

Mills started six games while Taylor was injured earlier this season. He was 132-of-191 for 1,255 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions in those appearances.