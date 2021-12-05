Tom Brady throws three TDs, pick-six in first half as Bucs lead Falcons 20-17

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s three touchdown passes had the Bucs in control of the first half with seconds remaining until halftime. Then, his pick-six got the Falcons back into it.

Marlon Davidson intercepted Brady on a short pass intended for Leonard Fournette as the Bucs got greedy from their own 8. Davidson made a one-handed grab and went 3 yards for a score with only 22 seconds remaining until halftime.

The Bucs lead only 20-17 at intermission.

Brady is 21-of-28 for 217 yards. Leonard Fournette has a 3-yard score, Cameron Brate a 3-yard score and Rob Gronkowski a 27-yard score.

Chris Godwin has nine catches for 82 yards and Mike Evans four for 69.

The Falcons have had chances with three of four possessions crossing midfield. But the Bucs have had an opportunistic defense with three sacks of Matt Ryan and a goal-line stop that forced Atlanta to settle for a field goal after running four offensive plays inside the 5.

Ryan is 13-of-19 for 116 yards, and Cordarrelle Patterson has six carries for 66 yards.