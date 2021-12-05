Trenton Cannon taken off the field with an ambulance

Getty Images

49ers running back Trenton Cannon has been taken off the field with an ambulance early in the team’s contest against the Seahawks.

Cannon was covering the opening kickoff when he went down.

Though medical personnel initially called for the cart in Seattle, they then elected to bring out the ambulance.

Cannon was shown on the CBS broadcast moving his arms as he was loaded in the vehicle.

But as the game started, the Seahawks got off to an early 7-0 lead with a big special teams play. While it looked like the Seahawks had gone three-and-out, Seattle elected to run a fake punt from the team’s own 27-yard line.

Travis Homer took a direct snap and ran it 73 yards untouched to the end zone, flipping his way into the paint.

With the extra point, Seattle has a 7-0 lead over San Francisco.

UPDATE 4:42 p.m. ET: Cannon has been ruled out with a concussion.