Uncalled defensive pass interference riles up Raiders, Cowboys fans

Posted by Mike Florio on December 5, 2021, 8:59 PM EST
Washington Football Team v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Ten days ago, a flagfest at AT&T Stadium between the Raiders and Cowboys resulted in four defensive pass interference calls against Dallas defensive back Anthony Brown, prompting Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to decry “throw up ball.”

On Sunday, the Raiders tried to play “throw up ball” with the game on the line. This time, the officials weren’t throwing down a flag.

They should have. Washington cornerback Bobby McCain PULLED THE JERSEY of Raiders receiver Zay Jones, who had gotten behind McCain and had a shot at a touchdown. And it wasn’t a Hail Mary scenario, which supposedly triggers different interference rules — even though the rulebook makes no distinction. It was one guy running down the field, tracking the ball and being impeded by someone PULLING HIS JERSEY. (Did we mention that someone PULLED THE JERSEY of Zay Jones?)

It should have been a foul. It would have changed the game, giving the Raiders a chance to kick the potential game-winning field goal with the ball snapped from the 17.

Referee Adrian Hill was not made available to a pool reporter after the game to explain the non-call. Every referee should be available after every game, just like coaches and players are.

The end result is that the Raiders and their fans are justifiably miffed. Ditto the Cowboys and their fans, who surely would have liked to see Washington fall three games behind Dallas with five to play — especially since Washington and Dallas play each other twice.

18 responses to “Uncalled defensive pass interference riles up Raiders, Cowboys fans

  2. The Raiders got out-played by Taylor Heinicke and WFT. That’s why WFT one. But the Raiders will still blame the officiating for their loss.

  3. You can probably tell that the NFL has told the refs that they do not want a repeat of that Thanksgiving game.

  4. I disagree, receivers arms weren’t interfered with and he had a chance to catch it and failed. Didn’t look like he pulled hard enough to change the play.

  5. Wasn’t pi. He had the Jersey but didn’t “pull” or affect his ability to catch the ball.

  9. Every incomplete pass play nowadays, the wide receiver expects a flag to bail them out.

  10. Perhaps you missed the OBVIOUS Raider receiver pushing for separation on that very same play. I’m so sick of your one-sided and dishonest portrayal of what happens in games. It was even noted by those calling the game that both were hand-checking and that the Washington player actually looked back – something that the Cowpie defender repeatedly failed to do.

  11. Hmmm. Raider’s fans have nothing to complain about when they were gifted a win when Vegas flat out tackled Will Fuller in the endzone at the end of the Raiders Dolphins game a couple of months ago without a flag being thrown…..what comes around goes around…

  12. The reason it wasn’t PI was because the defender turned his head around to find the ball. In the Raiders/Cowboys game especially in OT the Cowboys defender never turned his head around to find the ball. You don’t turn your head the official will throw the flag more than not. It’s not rocket science folks.

  13. Or how about when Ngakoue went straight at Logan Thomas’s knee with no flags being thrown?

  14. Pulling a player’s jersey while the ball is in the air is PI. Pulling a player’s jersey before the ball is in the air is defensive holding.

    The end.

  15. People seem to be forgetting that it isn’t interference (or a hold) if it doesn’t actually pull the receiver/impede his efforts to catch the ball. The CB had the jersey, but just the jersey; the receiver’s movement looked plenty smooth and the ball dropped right in on him. *Could* the ref still have thrown a flag? Sure…but that would have been pretty lousy, in this case.

  16. I missed the part where he actually pulled the jersey. He had ahold of the jersey, but there was by no means enough pulling force to remotely affect the play. You have to let these players play.

  18. No refs should not have to face questions like why you missed this call. It won’t provide anything meaningful. Missed calls are and always have been part of the game.

