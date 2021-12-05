Washington loses lead to Raiders, Logan Thomas to knee injury

Getty Images

Washington tight end Logan Thomas made a pretty touchdown catch in the first quarter and he set up another score with a 35-yard pickup in the third quarter, but he won’t be making any other big plays on Sunday.

Thomas left the game with a knee injury after Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue hit him low and Washington announced that he is out for the rest of the game a short time later. Thomas had three catches for 48 yards overall.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was picked off by Nate Hobbs a few plays after Thomas left the game and the Raiders quickly drove the ball into Washington territory. They got inside the red zone, but a third down pass to Zay Jones in the end zone fell incomplete.

Daniel Carlson came in to kick a field goal and the Raiders now lead 15-14 with just over two minutes left on the clock.