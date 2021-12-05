Washington up 7-3 at halftime in Las Vegas

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team opened the game with a touchdown and that’s enough to have them up on the Raiders after 30 minutes of play in Las Vegas.

Logan Thomas caught a touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke a little more than five minutes into the game and the Washington defense shut out the Raiders until the final seconds of the first half. That’s when Daniel Carlson hit a 52-yard field goal to cut Washington’s lead to 7-3 as the teams went into the locker room.

Heinicke is 11-of-14 and he’s completed passes to eight different players, but the completions have only amounted to 84 yards. Antonio Gibson has picked up 65 yards on 12 carries, but penalties and a Malcolm Koonce sack have been part of the reason why the Football Team hasn’t turned their offensive success into more points.

Derek Carr has a similar line to Heinicke as he is 15-of-19 for 80 yards. He’s also been sacked once, but hasn’t gotten much support from the ground and won’t be getting anything from running back Kenyan Drake the rest of the way. Drake has been ruled out with an ankle injury.