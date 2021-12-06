Ben Roethlisberger, Chase Claypool among Steelers who wouldn’t have practiced on Monday

Getty Images

After a tight win over the Ravens on Sunday, the Steelers have a quick turnaround to face the Vikings on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh released its first injury report of the week on Monday — an estimation because the club did not actually practice. But there were some notable names on the list.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would not have participated in the session, as he continues to deal with pectoral and right shoulder injuries. But this also isn’t that unusual, as Roethlisberger has been limited or not participated in several Wednesday practices this season.

Receiver Chase Claypool (toe) also would not have practiced. He played just 63 percent of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps on Sunday, making a pair of catches for 52 yards.

Cornerback Joe Haden, who has missed the last three games with a foot injury, continues to be sidelined.

Linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), offensive lineman B.J. Finney (back), defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle), offensive lineman Trai Turner (coaches decision), and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (coaches decision) also would not have practiced on Monday.