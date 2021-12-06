Bills place A.J. Klein on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bills will have to change some things on the fly for their Monday night matchup with the Patriots.

Linebacker A.J. Klein has been placed on the COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Klein has started a few games for Buffalo this year, but he is a mainstay on the club’s special teams unit. Klein has 30 tackles with four tackles for loss, three passes defensed, and a fumble recovery this season.

The Bills also announced that defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris have been elevated from the practice squad for the team’s matchup with New England.