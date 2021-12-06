Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec will not enter 2022 NFL draft

Getty Images

The 2022 NFL draft is expected to have the weakest quarterback class in years, and another potential prospect has decided not to enter.

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has told his coaches he’ll be back for the 2022 season and won’t enter the draft until 2023, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo.

The 6-foot-5 Jurkovec has many of the tools that NFL teams look for in a quarterback, although he hasn’t really put it together yet. He began his college career at Notre Dame, transferred after barely playing, and then has missed significant time at Boston College with a hand injury.

The top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft will include Matt Corral of Ole Miss, Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh, Sam Howell of North Carolina, Malik Willis of Liberty and Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati.

In 2023, Jurkovec will be in a draft class that may feature quarterbacks including Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State.