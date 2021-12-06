Browns consider playing Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt together

Getty Images

The Browns like their 1-2 punch at running back, but most of the time, Kareem Hunt takes the field when Nick Chubb goes to the sideline. This week, they’re considering some packages with Chubb and Hunt on the field together.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said today that he is considering using Chubb and Hunt at the same time.

“Those are all things we talk about,” Stefanski said. “We want to make sure whatever we do is sound in thinking and sound schematically, those type of things. Those are two great players. We’ve got to make sure that they’re involved so that we can be productive in the run game and in the pass game.”

The Browns have scored a total of just 30 points in their last three games, and Stefanski acknowledged that he has to find ways to put more points on the board. That may involve using both of his running backs.