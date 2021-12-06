Browns designate Jacob Phillips to return from IR

Getty Images

The Browns are gaining some depth at linebacker.

Cleveland announced on Monday that second-year player Jacob Phillips has been designated to return from injured reserve. He went on the list at the beginning of the season with a biceps injury.

Phillips was a third-round pick in 2020. He appeared in nine games for Cleveland last season with three starts. He recorded 25 total tackles with one tackle for loss, a QB hit, and a pass breakup.

The Browns also announced that they’ve placed tight end Stephen Carlson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Carlson has been on injured reserve since mid-August.

After a bye in Week 13, Cleveland will play Baltimore at home on Sunday.