Chargers put Keenan Allen on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Wide receiver Keenan Allen may not be available for the Chargers’ Week 14 home game against the Giants.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Allen has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. If Allen is vaccinated, he will be able to return after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart or after a 10-day isolation period. If unvaccinated, he’s out for 10 days for a positive test or five days if he’s a close contact to someone who tested positive.

Allen leads the Chargers with 89 catches and 929 receiving yards this season. Four of his catches have gone for touchdowns.

Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, Josh Palmer, and Andre Roberts are the other wideouts on the Chargers’ active roster.