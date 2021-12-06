Corey Davis will have season-ending core muscle surgery

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will miss the rest of the season after having core muscle surgery.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced the news at his Monday press conference. Davis has been on the injury report in recent weeks with a groin injury and he did not play in the team’s Week 12 win over the Texans.

Davis did play 25 snaps in Sunday’s 33-18 loss to the Eagles. He caught two passes for 15 yards and ends the year with 34 catches for 492 yards and four touchdowns in nine appearances.

Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Jets as a free agent this offseason. His $13 million salary for the 2022 season is fully guaranteed.

Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder, and Denzel Mims are now set to be the top wideouts for the Jets for the rest of the season.