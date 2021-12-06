Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen wouldn’t have practiced for Vikings on Monday

Getty Images

After handing the Lions their first win of the season on Sunday, the Vikings have some injury concerns heading into their Thursday matchup against the Steelers this week.

Minnesota’s Monday injury report was an estimate, but running back Dalvin Cook is again listed as a non-participant with his shoulder injury. Cook’s shoulder issue kept him out of Sunday’s game.

And after suffering an ankle injury early in Sunday’s contest, receiver Adam Thielen wouldn’t have practiced either.

Rookie offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw and linebacker Blake Lynch (hip) also would not have practiced.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring), linebacker Ryan Connelly (quad), safety Camryn Bynum (ankle), and linebacker Eric Kendricks (biceps) were listed as limited.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ribs) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) would have been full.