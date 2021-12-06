Damien Harris has a hamstring injury

Getty Images

Patriots running back Damien Harris injured his hamstring late in the second quarter. The Patriots listed him as questionable to return.

Harris was back in the backfield for the team’s second drive of the third quarter.

He went 22 yards to the New England 47 before pulling up and running out of bounds. He was limping badly on the sideline.

Harris has 10 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Rhamondre Stevenson, who has 18 carries for 79 yards, will carry the load the rest of the way.

The Bills closed their deficit to 11-10 on their second series of the second half, going 46 yards in eight plays. Josh Allen had a 6-yard run on third down that came up short of the first down marker, but Myles Bryant was called for a questionable unnecessary roughness penalty.

The Bills got as close as the 17-yard line before Tyler Bass kicked a 35-yard field goal.