Daniel Jones seeing doctors about his neck Monday

The Giants didn’t have quarterback Daniel Jones in the lineup for Sunday’s 20-9 loss to the Dolphins and they don’t know what his status is for this week yet.

Jones is dealing with a neck injury and head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Monday that he is seeing doctors for an evaluation of where things stand. The Giants will be waiting for information from those conversations before making plans for their game in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

If Jones isn’t cleared, those plans would center on Jake Fromm and Brian Lewerke. Mike Glennon was diagnosed with a concussion after the loss to Miami and will be unavailable as long as he is in the concussion protocol.

Fromm was signed off the Bills’ practice squad last week and Lewerke has spent all season on the Giants’ practice squad. Neither of them has ever appeared in a regular season game.