Daniel Jones unlikely to play this week, Jake Fromm may start for Giants

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got more tests on his injured neck today, and the results indicate that he’s likely to miss another week.

Jones is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Chargers because of his neck injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Mike Glennon, who started yesterday’s loss to the Dolphins in place of Jones, is now in the concussion protocol and may not be able to play against the Chargers.

That would leave Jake Fromm, who just arrived last week off the Bills’ practice squad, the only healthy quarterback on the active roster. He would likely start against the Chargers, with Brian Lewerke likely to be promoted from the practice squad to the active roster to back him up, if both Jones and Glennon are ruled out.