Gardner Minshew “felt so good” in first start for Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on December 6, 2021, 8:55 AM EST
Minshew Mania was on ice for the first 12 weeks of this season, but it returned in full force at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Gardner Minshew got the start at quarterback for the Eagles with Jalen Hurts on the shelf with an ankle injury and he went 20-of-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-18 win. He played well enough that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about whether Hurts will return to the starting job once he’s recovered from the injury.

The answer was that Hurts will be back in the starting lineup, but that didn’t diminish the enjoyment that Minshew got from his return to action.

“It felt so good, man,” Minshew said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “It’s the best time I had since Week One of last year. There’s nothing like that feeling. Glad to do it with this group of guys. They made it easy for me. So, it was a lot, a lot of fun.”

Sirianni said he expects Hurts will be healthy enough to play after the team’s Week 14 bye, so Minshew may not be back on the field this season. The quarterback carousel will spin this offseason, though, and Minshew’s play on Sunday could help him find more playing time in 2022.

  3. They played the awful Jets . The Jets defense can’t cover ,tackle or put pressure on the QB . Their punter can’t punt,their kicker can’t kick, the Jets are a train wreck.

  4. Good for him! I don’t know if Minshew could be a long-term franchise QB, but I don’t see why not. If the criteria to judge him so far is that he wasn’t able to shoulder the burdens of the entire Jags franchise, well, how’s Lawrence doing?

    No one has patience anymore. Tua’s been playing well, but he would’ve been ousted if Miami had traded for Watson. I’m not saying Minshew is perfect, but that’s the whole point – be patient and let guys develop, especially young QBs.

  5. Minshew is a excellent backup QB who could start for a rebuilding team. See Ryan Fitzpatrick. Hiwever what yhe Eagles and Hurts should be learning from Minshew is how use the underneath guys and general how to use the middle of the field. Hurts looks left looks right and runs, forgetting about the possession guys who matriculate a team down field. If Hurts wants to longtime starter in NFL, he needs to learn from what Minshew showed yesterday.

