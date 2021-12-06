Jalen Richard lands on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Raiders running back Jalen Richard did not play Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. He officially went on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.

Richard was one of 11 players to go onto the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.

Bills linebacker AJ Klein, Panthers offensive tackle Trenton Scott, Browns tight end Stephen Carlson, Lions center Evan Brown, Packers quarterback Jordan Love, Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Giants offensive lineman Wes Martin and Jets linebacker Blake Cashman all tested positive for COVID-19.

In six games this season, Richard has five carries for 8 yards and eight receptions for 45 yards.

He has played 59 offensive snaps and 26 on special teams.

The Raiders play the Chiefs on Sunday.