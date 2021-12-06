Jets signing Eddy Pineiro after Alex Kessman missed two extra points Sunday

Getty Images

The Jets are making their second kicker change in as many weeks.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that his client Eddy Pineiro is signing to the Jets’ active roster. He will presumably take the place of Alex Kessman, who was added to the roster last week and missed a pair of extra points in Sunday’s 33-18 loss to the Eagles.

Kessman replaced the ineffective Matt Ammendola and head coach Robert Saleh said after the loss that the team would be looking at other kicking options.

“We’ve got someone else in the building. We’ll just keep going until something works,” Saleh said.

Pineiro was 23-of-28 on field goals and 27-of-29 on extra points with the Bears in 2019. He spent last season on injured reserve and failed to make the Colts out of camp this summer.