Jonathan Allen: Taylor Heinicke keeps showing why he needs to be our quarterback

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a bad interception with seven minutes left in Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and the Raiders used that turnover to set up a go-ahead field goal with just over two minutes left in regulation.

Heinicke’s mistake would quickly become a sidebar to the main story of the game. Heinicke completed 4-of-5 passes for 37 yards to move Washington in position for a 48-yard field goal attempt for Brian Johnson. Johnson made the kick, which made for a nice introduction to the team and a fourth-straight win for a team that continues to look like a playoff contender with Heinicke running the offense.

That wasn’t the way Washington drew things up in the offseason, but defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said that it’s the way things need to be.

“You know, it wasn’t perfect,” Allen said, via NBCWashington.com. “We have a lot of mistakes to clean up, but damn when you do something like that, that’s special. I mean, Heinicke, what can you say about him. He just keeps on showing why he needs to be our quarterback.”

Washington will play NFC East opponents in their final five games of the season and the belief they have in Heinicke is a boost to their chances of navigating that stretch well enough to keep playing beyond Week 18.