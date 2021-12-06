Jonathan Taylor feeling “surprisingly good” despite leading the league in touches and yards

Getty Images

With Titans running back Derrick Henry out with a foot injury, Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor has taken the baton as the leagues’ most productive running back.

After Sunday’s 31-0 victory over the Texans, Taylor leads the league with 241 carries, 1,348 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, 277 touches, 1,684 yards from scrimmage, and 18 total TDs.

He’s currently on pace for 362 touches, which is nearly 100 more than he had as a rookie in 2020. In his collegiate career at Wisconsin, he had at least 300 touches in each of his three seasons, totaling 346 with 2,255 yards in 2019.

So there already is some significant mileage on Taylor’s proverbial tires. But after Sunday’s win, Taylor said he feels “surprisingly good” heading into Indianapolis’ bye week.

“That’s just a testament to our training staff in there,” Taylor told reporters in his press conference. “I am in there all the time, and those guys are taking care of me whether it’s prehab or rehab, and then the coaches putting together great schemes. A lot of the runs, they are opening up like the red sea, so I am able to not get touched for a few yards.”

As much as the Colts are using Taylor, the young back could likely use a week off. He said he’s planning on just relaxing during the bye as the 7-6 Colts gear up for their final four games.

“A lot of body work, a lot of body work. That’s most important, your body is your temple,” Taylor said. “So, just getting a lot of body work and just getting your mind off of football until the last two days when you kind of reset and start getting back into that mode. But kind of completely unplug so you can refresh and be ready to go for the home stretch.”