Kyler Murray: We need to keep it going

Getty Images

The Cardinals got quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back in the lineup in Chicago on Sunday and they turned in the kind of performance we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from the team this season.

Arizona jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 33-22 win that kept them undefeated on the road and on top of the NFC playoff standings. Murray ran for two touchdowns and threw for two others, including a fourth down strike to Hopkins to open the scoring in the first quarter of the game.

The win gives the Cardinals a 10-2 record and Murray said the team can’t slow down now that all of their goals for the season are well within their reach.

“If you would’ve said before the season you’d have this opportunity, you’d definitely take it,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “This is all the hard work we put in. Now that we’re in this position, we have to keep it going.”

The Cardinals host the Rams next Monday night and a win would give them a season sweep of their divisional rivals and a three-game edge in the NFC West with four games to play, so the finish line is in sight for Arizona. Sunday’s effort is a sign that they plan on finishing strong.