Lions place Evan Brown on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

After winning thier first game of the season, the Lions will likely have to do some more shuffling along their offensive line.

Detroit announced on Monday that center Evan Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Brown took over for Frank Ragnow, who is out for the season after undergoing toe surgery. Brown has started the Lions’ last eight games.

If Brown is vaccinated and tested positive, then he’ll be eligible to return to the team with two negative tests separated by 24 hours.

The Lions also have Ryan McCollum on their 53-man roster as an option for center.