Logan Wilson is expected to miss time with shoulder dislocation

Linebacker Logan Wilson has started every game for the Bengals this season, but he’s set to miss some time after an injury on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson suffered a shoulder dislocation in their 41-22 loss to the Chargers. He is having an MRI to determine the extent of the injury and how long he will be out of action.

Wilson was a third round pick in 2020 and he has 92 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble in his 12 starts this season.

Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey was also hurt in the loss, but Rapoport reports he should be OK after suffering a stinger.