Matt LaFleur: To my knowledge, Aaron Rodgers not planning to have toe surgery

Getty Images

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he was still evaluating whether or not to have surgery on his fractured toe.

But Rodgers made it clear that even if he did have surgery, he would not miss any playing time.

The Packers are back after their bye in Week 13 and head coach Matt LaFleur said that Rodgers is not planning to go under the knife.

“Not to my knowledge,” LaFleur said in his Monday press conference. “I don’t believe so, no.”

Rodgers suffered the injury while working out during his COVID-19 quarantine in November. He has completed 64 percent of his passes for 984 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in the last three games since coming off the COVID-19 list. He also rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the team’s Week 12 victory over the Rams.

Based on LaFleur’s comments, there’s been no setback with Rodgers and his toe. The plan remains for Rodgers to start against the Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 14, whether or not he practices this week.

“I know he was getting treatment and doing everything he can to be 100 percent,” LaFleur said. “I still think it’s a process, like anything, and we’ll see where he’s’ at this week. Hopefully, we can get him out there at practice, but if not we’ve got a lot of confidence in just his ability to go out there and play at a high level.”