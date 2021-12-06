Monday Night Football: Patriots throw just three passes, beat Bills 14-10 in blustery Buffalo

December 6, 2021
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
The Patriots attempted just three passes and ran the ball 46 times in blustery conditions in Buffalo as the Patriots picked up a 14-10 victory over the Bills on Monday night.

The three passes thrown by the Patriots are the second-fewest in the Super Bowl era behind only the two passes attempted by the 1974 Bills in a game against the New York Jets. The Bills had no completions in their 16-12 win over the Jets that day.

Damien Harris rushed for 111 yards with a touchdown on 10 carries, Rhamondre Stevenson had 78 yards on 24 carries and the Patriots rushed for a total of 222 yards on the night. It’s the most rushing yards for the Patriots since rushing for 250 yards last season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Mac Jones attempted just three passes, his counterpart, Josh Allen of the Bills, threw it 30 times for Buffalo with 19 completions for 145 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills had their final three possessions all break into the Patriots red zone and they tried to overcome the four-point deficit. However, the Bills ended up with only one made field goal, a missed field goal, and a turnover on downs to thwart their comeback efforts.

A 21-yard scramble from Allen and a horse-collar tackle of Zach Moss by Donta Hightower helped move the Bills to the Patriots 6-yard line with nine minutes left to play. But a sack of Allen by Matthew Judon moved the Bills into fringe field goal territory given they were heading into the wind for the fourth quarter.

Tyler Bass had his 33-yard attempt blown wide right to maintain the Patriots four point lead.

Buffalo took over with 5:47 left to play with Allen immediately hitting Diggs for a 26-yard gain and a beautiful back-shoulder throw up the left sideline.

The drive marched into sight of the end zone once again before stalling out again in the Patriots red zone. A false start on Dawson Knox helped put Buffalo in a third-and-14 position from the Patriots 18-yard line. Incomplete passes to Knox and Gabriel Davis turned the Bills away again.

A fumbled hand-off from Allen to Matt Breida led to a turnover as Lawrence Guy helped spark the Patriots first scoring drive of the game. Two plays after the turnover, Damien Harris broke through the line of scrimmage on third-and-five and raced 64 yards to the end zone. Brandon Bolden scored to convert the two-point attempt as the Patriots took an 8-0 lead.

A muffed punt catch from N'Keal Harry then set up the Bills’ first score of the night. It was Harry’s first career punt return, and the ball glanced off his facemask after he tried to get out of the way. Siran Neal recovered for the Bills at the New England 14. The Bills kicked the extra point after Davis scored to make it an 8-7 game.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk kicked a 41-yard field goal downwind on the next possession to extend the lead to 11-7, which carried into halftime.

Bass converted a 35-yard attempt downwind that cut the lead to 11-10 with 6:35 left in the third quarter. After changing ends, Folk added a 34-yard kick downwind in the fourth quarter to make it a 14-10 lead with 13:01 left to play.

Jonnu Smith had a 12-yard catch and Brandon Bolden a 7-yard catch as the only passing offense of the night for New England.

  3. My only criticism is why in those conditions would you put Harry out there for his first career punt return?

  4. Great game plan by the Pats! Offensive line and defense played lights out.
    Now they can enjoy their late bye!
    They are back!!!

  6. Hey Patriot fans. You have every right to be excited about Mac Jones. I see the similarities between him and Tom. There’s one thing you guys are seemingly forgetting one big thing. Draft status. Tom was a 6th rounder. Gave the Patriots the leverage when it came to second contract negations. Mac is a 1 rounder and has improved this team from last year. If the hype stays up you guys will be having a good contract to hand out to Mac. That’s going to be the difference between Mac and Tom.

    Good game tho tonight 🙂

  7. The Bills should be ashamed of themselves since they knew the Patriots were going to run on every play and still couldn’t stop it.
    Bills so overrated it’s not funny!

  9. That felt like a heavyweight bout. What a game. New England is the more physical team.

    LOVED how Allen played. At least that was encouraging – and it was cool to see that he earned the respect of BB.

    Good game, Pats fans. Looking forward to the next one, and hopefully the start of a real rivalry.

  10. I don’t want to hear any BS about officiating! My patriots got hosed on a personal foul when Allen decides to go flying through the air in the field. I also didn’t like how we didn’t get flagged for the offsides.

    Bad officiating
    Horrible weather

    SWEET SWEET VICTORY!!!!

    I look forward to the rematch in Foxborough. I also look forward to Tommy and gronk doing their thing next weekend too 😎

  11. It was all Mac. He is carrying this Pats team. 🙂

    This Pats win best illustration that qbs including the “goats” need to be in well run franchises to succeed. Great ol, rbs, receivers, special teams and defence. So qbs may have more talent that others, but others are in better situations than others.

  12. That was a pathetic display by the Bills.
    When you know what your opponent is going to do and you still can’t stop them for four quarters, you’re simply not a good team. And considering where they play their games, the glaring inability to run or stop the run, this was a profound statement of their misconstruction as a football team.
    As for the Patriots, it increasingly looks like last year was a blip in their dominance of the AFC East, and perhaps the conference.

  13. McDermott really played himself by not operating the offense how they do normally and how they did in the 4th quarter. Instead he chose mirror Belichick and run the ball 25 times and help bleed the clock while having a meltdown on the sideline. 2/3 for 19 yards and the Bills still lost. Its going to take a while for McDermott to get this one out of his head.

  15. Congrats Pats! Enjoy the win. You earned it, but, I will take this loss and 20 years of Allen as my QB. I love you Josh and you are not the reason we lost.

  16. Most people will say this was a crazy game plan, but Belichick is unafraid to do anything. He may have even preferred to throw the ball zero times.

    I chuckled to myself when the “experts” predicted that the cold and wind would favor Buffalo. Everyone knows that the weirder the weather, the more you know Belichick and the Patriots will know how to exploit it.

    Looking forward to the rematch with these two teams.

  18. As a Pats fan I thought it was a very competitive game. Allen was very impressive under the conditions. Pats D more impressive in red zone.

  20. No other way to spin it. This was a horrible loss for the Bills. Credit to BB and all. But the Bills offense right now … not very good.

  21. Bill Belichik proves he can win games without a QB at all.

    Weird flex but I’m here for it.

    **********

    Classy comments.

  23. Can’t wait to see the Pats beat somebody good. Who couldn’t be the #1 seed with that cupcake schedule.

  26. BB > Brady. Funny how Brady cries about his draft position. If not for where he was drafted and BB, he might not have ever won a single SB.

  27. I missed the game, but it sounds as though the Bills kicker was simply worse than the Pats kicker…..I would be very wary of the Pats revival, we simply don’t score enough in big games and you can’t rely on the defence to win you every game, I think Mac Jones is doing just about Ok, he is weak in converting good drives into TD’s and isn’t great in clutch plays. The media is bigging him up, way too much. Having said all that, Great result for the Pats 👊

  28. Anybody see the Poyer/Hyde presser? Why force players on a losing team answer stupid press questions immediately after a loss? It’s just trying to get a shock story. All players are emotional after a loss or they shouldnt be out there. “Why couldnt you guys stop their running game?”. You want defensive players to answer that? Seriously? Have pressers the next day if they cant behave and ask respective questions.

  29. Funny to say Harry fumbled the ball off his face while trying to “get out of the way” of the punt. He nearly fell down watching the punt, then decided to move TOWARD it anyway. 40 mph wind gusts. Great occasion to give this bust his first assignment at punt returns, Belichick.

  30. Bills players just walked out of the press conference upset when asked how they could let the Patriots run all over them. To funny.

  31. There is absolutely nothing to conclude from watching that game. It was as bizarre as they come. 30 MPH winds gusting to 50 basically made half the field unplayable. Kudos to the Patriots for the old-school game plan. Kudos to Allen and his cannon arm for actually being able to throw the ball at least a little bit. But there really isn’t anything to learn from that game given the conditions. There is no doubt this Patriots team is tough and balanced. The rematch will tell us a lot more.

  33. He’ll yes. Poyer and Hyde should sit there and face the music. They didn’t get it done. Man up

  34. The Patriots imposed their will in the run game. Buffalo couldn’t stop it,so there was no need for Mac Jones to throw in that weather. The Bill’s got into the red zone but couldn’t fimish. Great road win in tough conditions the Patriots.

  35. Um, no. You need a decent quarterback to win multiple super bowls, let alone one. Defenses that dominate all playoff opponents are uncommon. For anyone to insinuate that it was more Belichck than it was Brady is just delusional.

