Patriots lead Bills 11-7 at halftime

The Patriots attempted one pass in the first half. One.

That’s the fewest first-half pass attempts by a team since at least 1978, which is as far back as the data goes, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

They lead the Bills 11-7 on a windy, miserable night in Buffalo. The teams have combined for 235 yards, two turnovers and eight punts.

The Patriots scored the first points after Josh Allen’s handoff never was secured by Matt Breida and Lawrence Guy recovered at the New England 31. Damien Harris broke through the line of scrimmage on third-and-five and raced 64 yards to the end zone. The Patriots added a two-point conversion on a Brandon Bolden run.

Harris has nine carries for 89 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson has eight carries for 30 yards, and Bolden three for 25.

Mac Jones completed his only pass attempt on a spectacular leaping, one-handed catch by Jonnu Smith for 12 yards.

The Bills have a touchdown pass, with Josh Allen connecting with Gabriel Davis for a 14-yard score that came after a muffed punt by N'Keal Harry. It was Harry’s first career punt return, and the ball glanced off his facemask after he tried to get out of the way. Siran Neal recovered for the Bills at the New England 14. The Bills kicked the extra point after Davis scored.

Allen is 6-of-10 for 46 yards and a touchdown, and Davis has two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk kicked a 41-yard field goal with the wind.