Report: Tyrod Taylor week-to-week with wrist injury, Davis Mills to start

Getty Images

Texans head coach David Culley said on Monday that quarterback Tyrod Taylor would undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his left wrist injury.

Apparently, the wrist is bad enough to keep Taylor sidelined for at least a bit of time.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Taylor is considered week-to-week with the non-throwing wrist injury. That means rookie Davis Mills will slide back into the QB1 role, which he held earlier this year as Taylor dealt with a hamstring injury.

Mills played 44 percent of Houston’s offensive snaps on Sunday, coming in for Taylor in the third quarter. He finished 6-of-14 passing for 49 yards.

Mills was 0-6 as the Texans starter from Week Three to Week Eight. In eight appearances this season, he’s completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,406 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also fumbled four times, losing one of them.

The Texans will host the Seahawks in Week 14.