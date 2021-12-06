Steelers activate Robert Spillane from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Linebacker Robert Spillane is back on the Steelers’ active roster.

Spillane was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list last Thursday and missed Sunday’s win over the Ravens. The team announced that he was activated on Monday.

Spillane appeared in the team’s first 11 games of the season and he made one start. The majority of his playing time has come on special teams and he has been credited with 26 tackles on the season.

The Steelers activated linebacker T.J. Watt from the COVID-19 reserve list in time to play on Sunday. Offensive lineman Joe Haeg is the only Steelers player who remains on the list with Spillane back on the roster.