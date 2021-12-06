Titans designate Julio Jones to return from IR

Getty Images

The Titans are getting a key player back at practice as they come off of their bye.

Tennessee announced on Monday that receiver Julio Jones has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Jones was placed on the list on Nov. 13 with a hamstring injury. He had previously missed three games in his first season with Tennessee. Jones last played in the 28-16 victory over the Rams on Nov. 7, making four receptions for 35 yards.

Jones has recorded just one game with at least 60 receiving yards this year, which came in the Week Two victory over Seattle. He caught six passes for 128 yards in that contest. Jones has 21 catches for 336 yards in six games.

The Titans also designated receiver Racey McMath and safety Dane Cruikshank to return from injured reserve.

Tennessee has 21 days to activate Jones, McMath, and Cruikshank to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, the Titans released outside linebacker John Simon, signed linebacker Tuzar Skipper to the practice squad, and removed tight end Austin Fort from the practice squad COVID-19 list, restoring him to the practice squad.

The Titans will play the Jaguars in Week 14.