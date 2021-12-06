Trent Scott goes on COVID-19 reserve list with Panthers dealing with injuries at guard

Getty Images

The Panthers were missing several guards at practice on Monday and Trent Scott could be out through their Week 14 game against the Falcons.

Scott was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday. If he’s vaccinated, he’ll be able to return after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart or after a 10-day isolation period.

Scott has started four of the last five games at right guard. John Miller is the regular starter, but spent three weeks on injured reserve with an ankle injury before returning in Week 11 and then missing Week 12 with an ankle issue.

Miller didn’t practice Monday and left guard Michael Jordan was also out. Jordan left the Panthers’ Week 12 loss to the Dolphins with a hamstring injury.