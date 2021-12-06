Tyler Lockett led “really touching, really special” team meeting on Saturday night

Getty Images

The Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak with Sunday’s 30-23 win over the 49ers and the seeds for that win were planted during a team meeting on Saturday night.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap said the team “had one of those hard talks” that wide receiver Tyler Lockett initiated about “why we continue to work and fight for this game when the season is going the way it is.” Dunlap said that it was “impactful” and head coach Pete Carroll said he felt it “had something to do with today.”

Quarterback Russell Wilson echoed both men’s comments when he was asked about Lockett’s message to the team.

“Yeah, I thought it was really cool last night,” Wilson said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “Tyler was able to talk to our whole team about our why. Why do we play? Guys went around the room and were able to talk about their whys. It was really touching, really special just to hear from guys about why they play the game, where does it come from, what’s the depths of it all and some really amazing stuff.”

Lockett’s contributions to the win went well beyond the conversations he sparked on Saturday night. He caught seven passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter that put the Seahawks ahead for good.