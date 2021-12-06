With their firing of Joe Brady, the Panthers find a new place to dump bad news

Posted by Mike Florio on December 6, 2021, 11:30 AM EST
NFL: OCT 10 Eagles at Panthers
It’s unclear whether it was planned or inadvertent. Regardless, the Carolina Panthers have found a brand new place to dump bad news.

Forget about the late-afternoon hours on a Friday. With the NFL constantly offering up a fresh collection of bright, shiny objects during football season, why not pull the sheet off a piece of bad news while everyone is paying attention to those objects that are shining brightly?

The Panthers waited until 20 minutes after the start of the early games in Week 13 to announce the firing of offensive coordinator Joe Brady. It caused the move to not get the attention and scrutiny it otherwise would have received if it had happened, for example, last Monday morning, with 13 days until the next game.

That’s the most confusing aspect of the move. It happened halfway into the team’s annual two-week playing break. Unless the decision was made and not announced early last week, if gives Jeff Nixon less time to prepare to take over the offense than he would have had.

Regardless, it’s a sign of dysfunction in Charlotte, and it invites speculation as to what will come next. Some think that coach Matt Rhule already is on borrowed time. Maybe Rhule needs to string together some wins to keep that from happening.

And while the buyout would be significant, owner David Tepper doesn’t seem to be someone who prolongs a situation once he knows it has gone south. From dumping Teddy Bridgewater after his first year to essentially dumping Sam Darnold during his first year, Tepper falls in and out of love quickly — and he doesn’t wait to file for divorce. If Tepper has concluded that Rhule isn’t who Tepper thought he’d be and if Tepper thinks he can get an upgrade, he’ll do it. Whatever it costs, whatever it takes. He’ll do it.

He has said that the NFL is set up for every team to go .500, and that bending mediocrity in a given franchise’s advantage hinges on having a great coach, G.M., and quarterback. If Tepper has already concluded that Rhule belongs in the “not great” category, it’s just a matter of time before he’s in the “not employed” category, too.

9 responses to “With their firing of Joe Brady, the Panthers find a new place to dump bad news

  1. “That’s the most confusing aspect of the move. It happened halfway into the team’s annual two-week playing break. Unless the decision was made and not announced early last week, if gives Jeff Nixon less time to prepare to take over the offense than he would have had.”

    I’m quite sure it is the former… the decision was made well before we knew about it. NFL reporters might not want to hear this, but I am sure it happens all the time… they don’t always get to have the scoop or the “breaking news”

  2. Because changing coaches as often as one changes socks has a proven track record of success.

    Cleveland says hi.

  3. Matt Rhule put all of his eggs into the Sam Darnold basket. He SHOULD be fired for that. What would possibly be different by giving him a 3rd quarterback in 3 years? Panthers need to start over clean.

  4. Blame the ‘Gettleman curse’. This franchise has not been the same since Dave Gettleman put his unqualified hands on it. The Rhule hiring and everything that followed is part of it.

  5. Tep is in for a rude awakening if he continues to conduct business in this manner. See fellow impetuous owner Synder, Daniel.

  6. Not saying Brady was great but what exactly is the expectation when a team loses its best player in McCaffrey AND the starting QB to IR? They have Cam Newton at QB now because when they signed Darnold as a reclamation project they didn’t see the need to put a true backup capable of starting on the roster. Tough to blame Joe Brady for any of that.

  7. Just because they did the news dump then, doesn’t mean he was fired then. They probably gave him the pink slip last Monday and decided to cool the jets until the talking heads were busy with yesterday’s games. It’s not out of the ordinary in other leadership positions.

  8. I think injuries will get Rhule a pass this year.losing McCaffrey
    Would have devastated most teams.
    But now that the injury bug has bitten him,maybe they should see what they can get for him and keep
    Building

  9. This is the guy who vastly overpaid for a college coach no one else was competing to hire. And the guy who paid Cam Newton $10 million to play two games. Wasn’t that long ago that Tepper was being touted as the future of the NFL. Now he looks like Jimmy Haslam on steroids.

