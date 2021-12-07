49ers see Fred Warner as closer to returning than Deebo Samuel

Getty Images

San Francisco receiver/running back Deebo Samuel said last week that he’d only miss one game with his groin injury, but coach Kyle Shanahan is not so sure.

Samuel missed Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, and Shanahan wouldn’t commit to Samuel returning this week against the Bengals. Shanahan said linebacker Fred Warner, who also missed Sunday’s game, should be back, but Samuel is a closer call.

“It’s still early on Monday,” Shanahan said, via 49ers.com. “I think Fred was closer than Deebo was last week. So, I expect to get Fred back in practice this Wednesday. Deebo, we’ll go day-to-day hoping to get him back this week, but it’s still too early to tell.”

Samuel has been outstanding this season, leading the 49ers in a wide variety of statistical categories including catches, receiving yards, yards per catch, receiving touchdowns, yards per carry, rushing touchdowns and yards from scrimmage. The 49ers missed him against the Seahawks, and they hope they don’t have to miss him against the Bengals.