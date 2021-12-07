Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill’s drops: Going back to the basics is important

USA TODAY Sports

Since Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018, his chemistry with receiver Tyreek Hill has been a pillar of Kansas City’s offensive success.

But that partnership is being tested in 2021, with Hill dropping more passes than ever before.

The latest example was on Sunday night, when a pass went off Hill’s hands and into the waiting arms of Denver cornerback Pat Surtain II. The interception proved inconsequential, as the Broncos didn’t score. But it was the latest example of an uncharacteristic play from the usually sure-handed Hill.

After Sunday’s game, Mahomes said his ball placement could’ve been better and if someone drops a pass, he’s going to keep throwing to him.

Asked about Hill’s drops in his Monday press conference, head coach Andy Reid said it’s not just one simple thing plaguing the receiver.

“Yeah well, I mean, every route is different that things have happened on,” Reid said. “Going back to the basics I think is important. Some of these things come in cycles like that where sometimes the ball looks big and sometimes it looks small. Kind of like batters in baseball so you just got to refocus it back on the fundamentals and go right back to square one. See the tip of the ball, squeeze it and the tuck and then do that at mock speed and with whatever elements are out there. Just put all that together.”

Despite the struggles, Hill still leads the Chiefs with 86 catches, 954 yards receiving, and eight receiving touchdowns. He should easily hit 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his six seasons. And with two more receptions, he’ll set a new single-season career-high.

But the Chiefs need to be more efficient on offense down the stretch and Hill reducing the drops will aid in that process.