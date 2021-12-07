Anthony Barr says he’s playing on Thursday

Getty Images

The Vikings have not had linebacker Anthony Barr in the lineup very often over the last two seasons, but he said he’ll be there against the Steelers on Thursday.

Barr missed Sunday’s loss to the Lions with a hamstring injury and told reporters on Tuesday that he will play this week. Barr missed five games with knee injuries earlier in the season and he missed the final 14 games of last season with a pectoral injury, so he’s played in just 8 of the team’s last 28 games.

“It sucks, to put it simply,” Barr said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I feel like I was playing pretty good up until I tweaked [the hamstring] against the 49ers. So it’s one of those things where I have to figure out how to stay healthy and get back on the field.”

Barr was listed as limited on Monday’s estimated practice report. He has 32 tackles, a half-sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery in his six appearances this season.