“Barring a surprise” Cowboys expect Randy Gregory, Neville Gallimore back this week

The Cowboys got defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence back in the lineup for last Thursday’s win over the Saints and they’re set to welcome two others back to their defensive line for this week’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that “barring a surprise” the team is set to get defensive end Randy Gregory and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore on the field this weekend. Gregory has a calf injury and last played in Week Nine while Gallimore has spent the entire season on injured reserve after hurting his elbow this summer.

“Well, they’ve had a great couple of weeks,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “They’ve got to go out there and they’ll take another step this week with full practices. Unless there is a setback, which we certainly don’t expect — now, we’re preparing them to play in the game, but they got to certainly continue to progress, which they have every step of the way. But they’ve got to finish the full body of work, which is the full preparation for the game against the Washington Football Team.”

The Cowboys can take a big step toward locking down the NFC East this weekend, so it’s a great time for them to be getting healthier on the defensive front.