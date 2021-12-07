Bill Belichick becomes the favorite to win coach of the year

Getty Images

It would be fitting that in their second season apart, Tom Brady would win the ultimate prize for a player and Bill Belichick would win the ultimate prize for a coach.

But here we are. Brady remains the favorite to win the MVP award at +175, and Belichick has become the favorite to win coach of the year at +125.

Via PointsBet, Belichick has the top spot after guiding his team to seven straight wins and the top seed in the AFC. Next on the list is coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose Cardinals have the best record in the NFL at 10-2. He’s at +350.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur lands at +750; he’s continuously underappreciated for what he’s done in three years on the job. Titans coach Mike Vrabel comes in next at +1000, followed by Bengals coach Zac Taylor at +1200.

I personally like Washington coach Ron Rivera at +4000. He’s a two-time winner of the award, and he has positioned a team that started 2-6 for a second straight playoff berth. Ditto for Ravens coach John Harbaugh, also at +4000. If Baltimore can land the division title and perhaps the top seed in the AFC after so many injuries and so much adversity, Harbaugh’s efforts can’t be ignored.