Browns sign Miller Forristall off practice squad, activate Charley Hughlett

USA TODAY Sports

Browns tight end David Njoku went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday and the Browns announced a move to bolster the position ahead of this weekend’s game against the Ravens.

The Browns announced that they have signed tight end Miller Forristall off of their practice squad. Forristall went undrafted out of Alabama this year and signed to the Browns’ practice squad after being cut by the Titans in early September. He was promoted to the active roster in Week Nine, but did not play in the Browns’ 41-16 win over the Bengals.

Cleveland is also set to be without tight end Harrison Bryant this week because of an ankle injury.

The Browns also activated long snapper Charley Hughlett from the COVID-19 reserve list. He has played in every game so far this season.