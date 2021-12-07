Cowboys expect Mike McCarthy back in the building on Thursday

Getty Images

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy has not yet returned to the team after missing last week’s game with COVID-19, but the team expects him back this week.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said Thursday is McCarthy’s most likely return date.

“We just think it’s normally just like it is with players, we’re looking at the 10 days,” Jones said. “Probably looking at getting him back on a Thursday. Don’t think it’ll usually be before, it rarely is.”

Jones said McCarthy has been handling many of his coaching duties without being at the facility.

“Certainly, he’s doing all his work and getting the team prepared and we know he’d love to be there, hands on,” Jones said. “But at the same time, he does a great job Zooming in and getting his staff prepared.”

From all indications, McCarthy will be on the sideline on Sunday at Washington.