Dalvin Cook listed as limited at Vikings practice

A report last week indicated Vikings running back Dalvin Cook would miss the team’s next two games with a shoulder injury, but he took a step back toward the field on Tuesday.

Cook was listed as a limited participant in practice for the first time since getting hurt in Week 12. Wednesday will bring another practice and an injury designation that sheds light on whether Cook will make it back sooner than expected or if he’s getting a head start on Week 15.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) missed his second straight practice and looks doubtful to play against the Steelers on Thursday. The same is true of left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle).

Linebackers Anthony Barr (knee, hamstring) and Eric Kendricks (biceps) both moved from limited to full participation on Tuesday. Barr said on Tuesday that he will play after missing Sunday’s game.