Former Saint Glenn Foster dies after being taken into police custody at age 31

Getty Images

Former Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. was arrested in Alabama and died of unexplained causes after he was taken into police custody. He was 31.

The medical examiner’s office in Pickens County, Alabama, said the case remains under investigation, according to WWL-TV.

Pickens County jail records say Foster was booked on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was re-booked Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery. He died on Monday.

There have been no details released about the circumstances of either his arrest or his death.

Foster grew up in Chicago and played his college football at Illinois. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2013 and played with them through 2014.