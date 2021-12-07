George Karlaftis, David Bell of Purdue to enter NFL Draft

Getty Images

Two key member of the Purdue University football team are going to be entering the NFL Draft.

Via Tom Dienhart of GoldandBlack.com, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said that standout defensive end George Karlaftis and wide receiver David Bell both will be entering the draft.

“As far as coming back next year, they will not be back next year,” Brohm said.

Karlaftis is one of the top edge players in this year’s class alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan.

Karlaftis has 14 sacks in 26 career games for Purdue. He had 7.5 sacks in 12 games as a freshman in 2019 and has 4.5 sacks this season in 12 games.

Meanwhile, Bell is projected to potentially be a second day pick. He’s coming off his best season at Purdue with 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns for the Boilermakers. The catches and yards are both career-highs. For his career, Bell has 232 receptions for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns.

It is yet to be determined whether either Karlaftis or Bell will play in Purdue’s upcoming bowl appearance against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.