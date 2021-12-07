Giants sign Clayton Thorson to practice squad

Getty Images

The Giants signed Clayton Thorson to the practice squad Tuesday, the team announced. That gives the team five quarterbacks, but only three are healthy.

Daniel Jones has a neck injury that will keep him out at least another week, and Mike Glennon, who replaced Jones on Sunday, is in concussion protocol.

Jake Fromm, who just arrived last week off the Bills’ practice squad, is the only healthy quarterback on the active roster and could start Sunday. Brian Lewerke is on the practice squad and likely serves as the backup this week.

Thorson was with the Giants in training camp. They cut him Aug. 16 after he lost the No. 3 job to Lewerke.

He worked out for the Packers on Nov. 5.

Thorson has bounced around the NFC East since the Eagles drafted him in the fifth round in 2019. He has spent time with the Eagles, Giants and Cowboys but has never played a regular-season game.