Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden entering NFL draft

Getty Images

Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden announced Tuesday he is entering the 2022 NFL draft.

“It has been an honor to wear this uniform for the past few years and regardless of the outcome, I loved stepping on the field and playing for this school every Saturday,” McFadden wrote on social media.

He earned All-Big Ten second-team honors with a team-high 77 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

McFadden was a team captain his final two seasons with the Hoosiers.

A senior, he could have returned to school after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three Indiana cornerbacks — Tiawan Mullen, Jaylin Williams and safety Devon Matthews — will remain in Bloomington next season.