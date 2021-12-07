James Robinson “not sure” why the Jaguars put him back in late in loss to Rams

Getty Images

Jaguars running back James Robinson fumbled on his second carry of Sunday’s 37-7 loss to the Rams and then spent a big chunk of the afternoon on the bench before returning for late work in garbage time of the blowout.

Robinson has been dealing with heel and knee injuries, which led to a question for head coach Urban Meyer about why Robinson was on the field at that point in the contest and Meyer said it was a “good question” that running backs coach Bernie Parmalee could answer because he sets the running back rotation. Meyer also said he’d agree with the idea that Robinson should have been resting and the running back didn’t have a better answer than the head coach on Monday night.

“I knew the game was over by that point,” Robinson said on Action Sports Jax. “Probably should’ve been just resting. I’m not sure what the point of that was.”

Meyer noted Robinson’s injuries in response to a question about Robinson’s usage during his postgame press conference on Sunday, but Robinson said he felt he was benched as a result of the fumble and Monday’s comments from both men suggests there’s a need for better communication about roles in Jacksonville.